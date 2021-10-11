Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC asks state to allow increased spending for purchase of EVs
pune news

PMC asks state to allow increased spending for purchase of EVs

Due to the state government cap on purchasing cars, we cannot purchase EVs as the cost of the base model is ₹15 lakh. We have written a letter to the state government seeking an increase in the PMC’s spending limit on new cars, says PMC official
The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has now officially requested the state government to increase its current limit on the purchasing of EVs. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 07:25 PM IST
By Siddharth Gadkari

The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has now officially requested the state government to increase its current limit on the purchasing of new cars.

Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner said,” Due to the state government cap on purchasing cars, we cannot purchase electric cars (EVs) as the cost of the base model is 15 lakh. We have written a letter to the state government seeking an increase in the PMC’s spending limit on new cars.”

As per the current state government directives the civic body cannot spend more than Rs8 lakh on the purchase of a new car.

Khemnar added, “It will help to promote EVs in the city and protect the environment by reducing pollution. We.discussed the issue with Maharashtra state cabinet minister of environment Aaditya Thackeray. He gave a positive response.”

The PMC’s vehicle department proposes to hire 38 e-cars for eight years. The proposal has been tabled before the standing committee. The corporation claims this will be a saving of 1.77 lakh per year. The total cost of the plan is estimated at 23 crore, i.e. rent for 38 EVs for eight years, including maintenance and a diver for each vehicle.

Civic activists have also demanded that EVs be purchased instead of taken on hire.

