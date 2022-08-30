PMC begins doorstep e-waste collection facility

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), along with private organisations, has started doorstep e-waste pick up system across the city. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar launched the initiative supported by Adar Poonawala Clean City Initiative (APCCI) and Poornam Ecovision Foundation on Tuesday.

Asha Raut, head, PMC solid waste management department, said, “While the facility will cover the city, six wards will be served on pilot basis in the first phase. Residents can call helpline 7522999155 or 7507999155 for door-to-door collection. They can also fill the online form to place e-waste pick up slot. The facility will not accept tube lights and CFL.”

A civic official said, “Residents can donate computer, laptop, printer, mobile, CD player, TV, refrigerator, washing machine, microwave oven, fan, cooler, air conditioner, camera, headphone, charger, pen drive, home theatres, and any electrical items.”

PMC launched the facility at Yerawada, Ahmednagar road, Ghole road, Aundh-Baner, Dhole Patil road and Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward offices on Tuesday.