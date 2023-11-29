PMC begins inspection of water meters after drastic variations in consumption

Following drastic variations in water meter readings at many places, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started physical inspection of water meters installed under the 24x7 equitable water supply scheme over the past two years.

Under this scheme, the civic body has so far installed 1.39 lakh water meters across the city and is thus able to detect the water consumption of every residence and housing society. Recently, PMC water supply department officials found drastic variations in water meter readings in many properties after which it was decided to physically inspect the water meters installed under the scheme.

A senior official from the PMC water supply department, said, “Earlier, we used to issue notices after observing such variations but it affected the 24x7 scheme as citizens started opposing the installation of water meters. Now, the PMC has decided to conduct a physical inspection of the water meters without issuing notices for drastic variations in water consumption patterns. This way, we will know whether there are issues in the water network or the water meters are being tampered with.”

PMC water supply department head, Nandkishor Jagtap, said, “We have decided to conduct an analysis of the water consumption patterns and why there is a fall or rise in consumption all of a sudden. Whether the consumption really increases or decreases, or there is some fault in the water meters or pipelines. PMC officials will inspect such places where there are drastic variations in water consumption.”

While the PMC hasn’t quite put a cap on the quantity of water that can be consumed, its guidelines suggest 150 litres per day as the optimal water consumption per individual so that the needs of the entire city can be met. In many instances, the PMC has found over 1,500 litres of water being consumed by homes comprising four to five members. The PMC draws 1,650 million litres of water daily to meet the needs of Punekars. Since the past four years, the civic body has been executing the 24x7 water supply scheme to ensure that all areas within the municipal limits get equitable water supply. According to civic officials, the central parts of the city get more water as compared to the suburbs.

