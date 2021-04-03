Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC begins special drive to disconnect illegal, overdue water connections
pune news

PMC begins special drive to disconnect illegal, overdue water connections

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water supply department has begun taking action on defaulters who don’t pay water taxes
By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 08:21 PM IST
HT Image

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water supply department has begun taking action on defaulters who don’t pay water taxes. At present, the PMC has disconnected around 50 water connections so far. Till date, the PMC collected dues of more than 100 crore in the disconnection drive.

As per PMC statistics, there are more than 1.50 lakh water connections in the city. The illegal water connection numbers are more than 50,000.

The number of legal connections is less because most are provided to housing societies. On the other hand, illegal water connections are at individual households.

According to the department, the outstanding is more than 600 crore and most of the defaulters are complaining about billing problems.

Under the 24x7 water supply project, the corporation installed around 40,000 water meters in commercial and residential areas. Some of the defaulters belong to newly installed water meter areas.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the PMC was not able to start the disconnection drive last year, after the unlock process started; the PMC began sending notices to defaulters.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Experts: Online education adversely affected students in pandemic year

No restrictions on those travelling from Pune during curfew hours: PMC commissioner

Pune’s district information officer Rajendra Sarag passes away due to Covid

Mangalsutra thief sentenced to18 months rigorous imprisonment

Until February 2021, the PMC collected around 80 crore from water taxes.

In the last year’s annual budget, the PMC had set a target of 261 crore, however, the civic body was able to collect only 100 crore in the financial year 2020-21.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, PMC chief superintendent, water supply department said, “We are conducting a special drive to disconnect the water supply to collect outstanding water. Till date, we disconnected around 50 water connections of major outstanding establishments which include commercial and some residential societies.”

“We have collected more than 100 crore so far. The action will continue in the new financial year. We have sorted out a list of major defaulters which includes some of the government organizations. Now, we will send notices to them and give some time to settle down the problem, “he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP