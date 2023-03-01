PMC carries out road resurfacing works, again after few months

The road resurfacing works undertaken by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in various areas, including Apte Road, Sahakarnagar, Padmavati and Kothrud, after just eight to nine months has prompted residents and activists to question their previous project and use of taxpayers’ money.

At Apte Road, resurfacing of the middle portion of the stretch is underway and the work is causing inconvenience to residents. “The previous work was carried out in July 2022,” pointed out Gautam Govitrikar, a dentist from central part of Pune.

In his tweet, Govitrikar posted pictures of current work as well as re-laid Apte Road in July 2022 having developed potholes. “Tweet from July 2022 about poor quality road resurfacing. Exact patch being re-laid again. Within 9 months! This is beyond hilarious now!,” his tweet read with photos.

A spot visit on Wednesday found that the middle portion of the road was dug up for resurfacing.

“Why don’t they use a good level of tar to make roads. Last July only they had done resurfacing. Now again they will do resurfacing. It is a complete waste of people’s money. PMC should be serious about improving the quality of roads,” said Sunil Mane, resident of Asmita Apartment, Apte Road.

According to PMC road department, roads damaged in the past few days are being resurfaced.

Dinkar Gojare, superintendent engineer, PMC road department, said, “Roads damaged after monsoon rains in 2022 are being repaired.” The official did not state the amount used for road repairs.

“Every year, we face potholes and road resurfacing works. Why PMC is not building roads that lasts for 7-10 years,” said Sumit Patil of Sahakarnagar. The road resurfacing work at Padmawati is going at a snail’s pace.

Chintan Patel from Padmavati said, “Timely road audits should be done by PMC to check such shoddy works.”

Vijay Kulkarni, PMC’s chief engineer (road), did not respond to calls or messages.

Qaneez Sukhrani, a civic activist, said, “PMC is not carrying out road works according to the high court orders and it is a waste of taxpayers’ money.”

