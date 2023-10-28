PMC comes up with an action plan to eliminate rabies

Stepping up the fight towards the elimination of rabies from the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has now come up with a detailed action plan. The civic body has decided to conduct mass immunisation of the stray population and daily send samples of canines to check for rabies infection, said, the officials.

The PMC currently has three agencies that conduct the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme in the city. (HT PHOTO)

In an aim to eliminate dog-mediated rabies by 2030, the monitoring committee of PMC which manages the stray dog sterilisation and immunisation programme in the city held a meeting on Thursday. The committee is headed by PMC commissioner, Vikram Kumar who has come up with an action plan to eliminate rabies from the city.

The PMC currently has three agencies that conduct the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme in the city. During the meeting, it was decided that every agency would send samples of at least ten stray dogs to the laboratory to rule out Rabies infection. The Canine Care and Control (CCC), agency which conducts the ABC programme will conduct mass awareness in PMC-run hospitals to prevent rabies, the officials said.

Dr Sarika Funde, veterinary superintendent of PMC, said, it has been decided to focus on immunisation of stray population in the city to eliminate rabies.

“As per the discussion it has been decided to appoint more agencies for conducting mass immunisation of stray dogs. This has been decided to combat the spread of rabies infection. The agency conducting the ABC programme will take the help of private organisations to procure anti-rabies vaccines under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),” she said.

Furthermore, the PMC will station a vehicle at the main building which will handle the complaints of stray dogs. The recent merger of 34 new villages in PMC villages has become a challenge for the civic body to eliminate rabies and a fresh census of stray dogs in these villages will be conducted. Also, three agencies will be appointed to provide emergency treatment to injured stray dogs, cats, and other small animals said the officials.

