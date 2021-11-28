Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC completes GIS mapping of 3,100 properties, digital footprint to help prevent encroachment

According to deputy commissioner Rajendra Muthe, there are constant complaints of encroachment on municipal properties, especially open spaces
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has resorted to modern digital tools to prevent encroachment on its properties and to make comprehensive information easily available. (Representative Photo)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 12:19 AM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has resorted to modern digital tools to prevent encroachment on its properties and to make comprehensive information easily available. Accordingly, the Estate and Management Department has so far completed GIS Polygon mapping of 3,100 out of 3,600 properties.

The city has 3,600 properties owned by the civic body or acquired for various purposes which include schools, hospitals, playgrounds, parks, cultural buildings, fire stations, vegetable markets, ward office buildings, water supply centres, cemeteries, drainage projects, amenity spaces, chawls, community temples and study halls.

According to deputy commissioner Rajendra Muthe, there are constant complaints of encroachment on municipal properties, especially open spaces. At the same time, the ‘digital record’ of these properties was not available with the municipal corporation. Therefore, in the last two to three years, the PMC’s Estate and Management Department has taken special measures to prevent encroachment. The property department also undertook the task of ‘GIS polygon mapping’ of all the properties owned by the corporation to prevent encroachments. This comprises information related to latitude, longitude, type of reservation, satellite imagery of current usage and total size.

Mapping is done on a scale of 1: 500. Mapping of the remaining properties is currently underway. Community temples, low-lying buildings have not been mapped yet and the mapping of the said properties is expected to be completed in the coming months, said officials.

Pune-based activist Saleem Mulla said, “Digital mapping will prevent fraud results and also keep PMC properties safe from encroachment.”

