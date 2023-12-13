PMC cracks the whip on spitting, urinating, dumping & burning garbage in public spaces

The solid waste management department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has instructed all ward offices to take action against spitting, garbage- dumping and burning in public spaces, and urinating on roads. PMC solid waste management department officer, Sandeep Kadam, issued a circular to this effect to all ward offices and expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of action in these matters in the city.

The solid waste management department has asked all regional ward offices to intensify action in the city. (HT PHOTO)

In a bid to improve its ranking in the Swachch Bharat Mission, the PMC recently held a meeting with all ward offices and instructed that action be taken against spitting, urinating on roads, and dumping and burning garbage in public spaces.

According to the solid waste management department, “It is necessary to create awareness among the citizens for keeping the city clean. At the same time as citizens are not listening and making the same mistakes, the PMC has to take action against errant citizens.”

The solid waste management department has asked all regional ward offices to intensify action in the city. Close watch will be kept on spots that are notorious for garbage throwing/burning, spitting and urinating by citizens. The regional ward office will submit periodic reports of action taken against errant citizens to the solid waste management department. With written orders being issued to the ward offices, action will most likely begin immediately in the city.

