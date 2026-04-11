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PMC cuts referrals by 30% after hiring specialists

To address a shortage of specialists due to low pay, Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram led an initiative to make salaries more competitive. Monthly pay for specialist doctors was increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 04:28 am IST
By Vicky Pathare
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The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reduced patient referrals by over 30% within three months of appointing specialist doctors and revising pay scales, officials said on Friday. The move aims to strengthen public healthcare and reduce dependence on tertiary hospitals.

**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @CMO_Odisha, THURSDAY, APRIL 2, 2020**Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has set up Odisha Govt sets up two COVID-19 dedicated hospitals with a capacity of 650 beds including 500 bedded facility near KIMS in Bhubaneswar and 150 bedded facility at Ashwini hospital in Cuttack. Both were completed in a record time of one week. (PTI Photo)(PTI02-04-2020_000182B) (PTI)

To address a shortage of specialists due to low pay, Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram led an initiative to make salaries more competitive. Monthly pay for specialist doctors was increased from 1 lakh to 2.5 lakh.

In January, the civic body appointed five gynaecologists, five paediatricians, two MD physicians and one anaesthetist at Kamla Nehru Hospital, the PMC’s only general hospital and a tertiary care facility. Referrals to higher centres dropped from 574 cases between October and December 2025 to 403 cases between January and March 2026, and are expected to decline further, officials said.

The availability of round-the-clock specialist care has also increased surgeries and outpatient (OPD) footfall.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief of PMC, said the move has significantly improved patient outcomes. “Patients are now getting timely treatment from specialists at municipal hospitals itself. Early diagnosis and intervention are helping reduce complications and mortality. Waiting time in OPD and IPD has also come down,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / PMC cuts referrals by 30% after hiring specialists
Home / Cities / Pune / PMC cuts referrals by 30% after hiring specialists
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