PMC cuts water supply, plays musical bands in front of property tax defaulters

With just a month remaining for the financial year to end, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is stepping up its action to improve property tax collection in the city.

The civic body has cut the water supply of at least 40 property tax defaulters and has also deployed a musical band to play in front of houses of defaulters, said officials.

Madhav Jagtap, head, property tax department, PMC, said, “Our staff is on the field, and we are making all the efforts to collect maximum property tax this year. Till February 25, we have the collected of ₹2,100 crore and are expecting to get a sizeable growth in the tax collection till March 31.”

“We have cut the water supply of at least 40 properties of tax defaulters and also deployed a musical band to play in front of houses of defaulters. If necessary, we will also seize the properties,” he added.

The property tax is one of the important sources of revenue for the civic body. As PMC is giving 5 and 10 per cent rebates in the property tax for those who are paying in the first two months of the financial year, more than fifty per cent taxpayers usually pay before March 31 every year.