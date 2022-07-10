PMC decides to lift trash along highways on NHAI vehicle

As citizens continue to throw garbage along the highways, mainly the Satara highway, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have jointly decided to act on it.

During the meeting held on Friday, NHAI has promised the Pune civic body officials to provide one vehicle for garbage collection and recruit staff for patrolling along the highways to stop garbage dumping. The PMC on its part has taken the responsibility of lifting the garbage regularly, officials said on Saturday.

As the city is expanding with new real estate projects coming up along the highways, citizens and respective local bodies such as gram panchayats from adjoining areas are dumping garbage along the road.

On multiple occasions, NHAI has complained that highways have become an eyesore at city’s entry and exit points. As some parts are not in the PMC limit, the garbage collection system was not developed and citizens were throwing garbage along the highways and service roads.

PMC’s additional commissioner Kunal Khemnar, NHAI project director SS Kadam, solid waste management department head Asha Raut and officers from Sinhagad, Warje, Kothrud, Bavdhan, Aundh and Katraj regional ward offices were present along with NHAI officials for the meeting held at PMC headquarter.

A statement issued by PMC states, “NHAI will providing a vehicle and PMC will lift the existing garbage along the highways and service road. NHAI has also promised to provide a team to patrol the highways and stop dumping. If citizens found throwing garbage, they would be penalised.”

Most complaints about garbage dumping have come from Wagholi on Pune-Ahmednagar highway, Katraj ghat on Pune-Satara road and Warje in Bengaluru-Mumbai stretch.