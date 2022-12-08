Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC denies allegation of not taking up devp plans in Phursungi-Uruli Devachi

pune news
Published on Dec 08, 2022 11:13 PM IST

The Pune municipal administration has refuted the allegations made by some Phursungi and Uruli Devachi political leaders of not carrying out requisite developmental works

As per estimates, the civic body spent 225 crore on developmental works and collected 165 crore as property tax from Phursungi and Uruli Devachi, besides spending more than 500 crore for works related to garbage depo since 2008, said an official. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Pune municipal administration has refuted the allegations made by some Phursungi and Uruli Devachi political leaders of not carrying out requisite developmental works. It claimed of spending more than the revenue generated from two merged places.

Former minister and Sena leader Vijay Shivthare said, “After the merger, we were expecting better infrastructure and civic facilities, but the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) only charged more tax from residents.”

A civic official said, “PMC has spent more than 500 crore on these two villages and the areas were on the civic body’s priority list because of the garbage depo. As per estimates, the civic body spent 225 crore on developmental works and collected 165 crore as property tax from Phursungi and Uruli Devachi, besides spending more than 500 crore for works related to garbage depo since 2008. Drinking water was also provided to these areas by tankers and sewage management work is underway at these places.”

