PMC designates 25 trees as “heritage” based on historical, botanical and ecological significance

The state government has announced to declare trees in urban areas which are older than 50 years as heritage trees; however, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has already gone a step ahead and identified around 25 such trees which have heritage value based on criteria of historical, botanical and ecological significance.

As per PMC, the heritage and garden committee had come up with a unique concept in 2015 which categorised old trees not only on the criteria of age but the value of heritage, rare, unique botanically and ecological significance.

Pimple and chapha trees at Parvati temple complex, the date palm tree at Parsi Agyari (Nana peth), the banyan tree at Pune university, Medshinigi tree at Marimata temple inside Pune university campus, Gorakchinch tree at Abhinav chowk on Tilak road, Shirish tree in Vaikunth crematorium are some of the heritage trees mentioned in the PMC garden department report tabled in PMC heritage committee for approval.

The PMC garden department identified almost 45 such trees which fitted in the category of heritage, old, historical significance and unique species in the city.

In 2015, the PMC garden department had shortlisted 45 trees on the basis of historical, botanical and ecological significance, of that, the heritage committee approved 25 trees.

Ashokh Ghorpade, chief garden department of the PMC said, “Before the state government, the PMC introduced a heritage trees concept in 2015. After giving approval by the heritage committee, we placed green board on the tress which includes local, botanical, vernacular and popular names of the tree, origin of the tree, historical information, medicinal use.”

Dr Sachin Anil Punekar, botanist and founder president Biospheres and one of the members of state government heritage tree committee said, “I was also part of the PMC tree authority committee when the concept was introduced. We welcome the decision of the state government to preserve heritage trees in the state. But age should be one of the criteria instead of a major and important one to announce a heritage tree. The state government should have to include other criteria such as historical, botanical, ecological, social, spiritual and traditional significance and value which PMC considered while declaring heritage trees in Pune city. If we consider age as the only criteria, we will find more than 10,000 such trees in the PMC jurisdiction. We mentioned Pimple in the heritage structure which is located at Parvati temple complex because Nanasaheb Peshwa performed the thread ceremony of this tree in 1754. Lal Chapha or Dev chafa tree is also placed in the same complex which is one of the oldest trees (300 years old).”

He further explained, “Gorakh Chinch tree is located at Abhinav chowk, at the junction of Tilak and Bajirao road. They are important as they are rare and have a unique shape. Walunj (Indian Willow) is an indigenous tree and located near Chavan bridge near Poona hospital.”

=========================================

Box

Some of the heritage trees declared by PMC

Name of the tree Botanical Name Location Age

Pimpal Ficus religious Parvati temple 250

Chapha Plumeria rubra Parvati temple 300

Date palm Phoenix dactylifera Parsi Agyari, 55 - 60

Nana peth

Wad ficus benghalensis Pune university 125 -150

Gorakhchinch Adansonia digitata Abhinav chowk, 130

Tilak road