Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC draft budget: 500 crore for basic infrastructure development of 34 merged villages
pune news

PMC draft budget: 500 crore for basic infrastructure development of 34 merged villages

PUNE The PMC has made an allocation of ₹500 crore in its draft budget, which was tabled on Monday, for developing basic amenities in 34 recently merged villages
Most of these villages lack basic infrastructure like roads, sanitation, electricity, garbage, drainage and other civic amenities. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 08:00 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE The PMC has made an allocation of 500 crore in its draft budget, which was tabled on Monday, for developing basic amenities in 34 recently merged villages. Most of these villages lack basic infrastructure like roads, sanitation, electricity, garbage, drainage and other civic amenities.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar said that the allocation has been made to ensure that there is strong infrastructural development in these villages.

Besides additional funds will be made available for the development of new regional ward offices including payment for their salaries and maintaining other establishment costs, said officials.

Sanjeev Kumar Patil, director Wagholi Housing Societies’ Association said, “The budgetary allocation made for the development of merged villages is very less and we expect the PMC to invest an amount equal to the annual taxes being paid to the government. Already obnoxious pollution is destroying Wagholi and basic infrastructure is missing. Civic infrastructure for Wagholi is a very heavy investment and large budgetary allocation must be made to provide the basic amenities for the area.”

RELATED STORIES

Budgetary provisions for some projects

150 crore- creation of a water supply master plan

100 crore- waste water management for 11 villages

100 crore- waste water treatment plant project

13 crore- water supply infrastructure in 23 villages

9.40 crore- 11 villages

7.20 crore- waste management project

4.75 crore- water lifting projects at Wagholi, Shivane,Kondhawe-Dhawade and Uttamnagar

4 crore- graveyards and crematoriums

3 crore- street electricity

3 crore- hospital in Wagholi

1.12 crore- drainage repairs

1 crore- crematorium at new Ahiregaon,

10 lakh- small water works infrastructure in 10 villages

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP