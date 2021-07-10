PMC estimates 150 crore for roads and one bridge under PPP

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has estimated a cost of ₹150 crore for eight cement concert (CC) roads and one riverside bridge under the Public Private Partnership (PPP). It is the most discussed development model in budget-2021-22 on the background of Covid-19 financial crisis situation of the PMC.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the PMC is facing a financial crunch for development work. Therefore, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar introduced a development model to take help of private players to ease out the financial burden.

In the budget 2021-22, PMC commissioner reintroduced the concept and declared to develop 11 roads and two bridges in three years. After the standing committee budget, the roads added another eight roads in the PPP development concept.

Under the PPP model, instead of PMC, private players such as contractor/builder/developer will spend money and PMC will give credit notes which private players can use in building construction related activities such as to pay development charges, premium charges as well as transfer credit to developers.

Now, the PMC has estimated the cost of eight roads and one riverside bridge. The estimated committee has given approval for the estimate of total ₹150 crore. It has eight CC roads in the Kharadi area and Bundgarden (Koregaon Park) to Mundawa parallel to the right bank Mula-Mutha river and North main road of Koregaon.

The total length of DP roads is 7.3 kilometers and width varies from minimum 18 meters to maximum 36 meters. All roads are located in Kharadi area which is one of the fast-developing eastern part of the city due to IT companies and good transport connectivity and proximity to Pune Airport.

V G Kulkarni, chief superintendent engineer of road department said, “On the background of financial crunch in the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the PMC has adopted the concept of development of roads on the PPP model. In the first phase, we estimated the cost of eight roads and one riverside bridge. PMC has set a three-year deadline to complete the work. We are hoping to get a good response from the Kharadi area due to the fast development.”

Amar Shinde, executive engineer of the road department said, “After approval of the estimate committee, the road department will float a tender. We will come to know how developers, builders respond to work.”

“In this work, the road department has included eight roads in the Development plan (DP) located in various parts of the Kharadi area. The estimated cost of the eight roads is ₹123 crore. We have also included one riverside road which connects Bund garden road to Mundhwa bridge. The road department has calculated the estimated cost of the bridge is ₹27 crore.” he added.

New bridge connects Bundgarden to Mundwa

The PMC will for the first time construct a bridge under the PPP model. The PMC has proposed a bridge which connects Bundgarden to Mundhwa. It is 5.50 kilometer parallel to the right bank of Mula-Mutha river and North Main road of Koregaon Park. It is of 30-metre width of road mentioned in the development plan of the city. It will help solve traffic problems in the Koregaon park area to Mundhwa road. It will develop in two patches- Bundgarden bridge to Kalyani nagar bridge and Kalyani nagar to Mundhwa bridge.