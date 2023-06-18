Eastern Pune exempted from water cut coming Thursday

Residents of the eastern parts of the city, particularly those in Wadgaonsheri, Vimannagar, and Chandannagar areas, will be exempted from the scheduled water cut on Thursday this week (June 22), said Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials.

Societies are arranging for water tankers, but individual households are struggling to find and store water. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Due to ongoing repair work on a 1700-millimetre raw water pipeline that supplies water from the Bhama-Askhed dam to PMC, a significant portion of the eastern part of the city has been experiencing water shortages for the past three days, with no restoration of water supply.

PMC has been supplying inadequate water to Wadgaonsheri, Vimannagar, Chandannagar, Kalas, Dhanori, and the Maharashtra Housing Board Colony (Nagpur Chawl) areas.

As a result of this unplanned water cut, over two lakh residents are suffering from water shortage. People are managing to obtain drinking water by purchasing bottled water or water jars, but they are facing difficulties in managing water for other purposes. Societies are arranging for water tankers, but individual households are struggling to find and store water.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief superintendent engineer, PMC water supply department, said, “We have completed the water repair work. Due to the two-day water supply disruption, there was an airlock. Now, the air pressure is being released, and water will be supplied regularly with sufficient quantity to the affected eastern part of the city.”

“We have decided not to implement the water cut this Thursday, considering that people have already suffered from an unplanned water cut,” he said.

Shradh Padwal, a resident of Sun City in Wadgaonsheri, said, “We have been facing water cuts since Thursday. Due to the water shortage, I have advised my relatives not to visit this weekend. Now that the vacations are over, schools and offices have resumed, making it extremely challenging to manage water.”

