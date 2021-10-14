PMC expects to collect more property tax from 15 wards via digitisation

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started using artificial intelligence (AI), satellite imagery and the supporting software permissions to track issues such as property tax evasion and mushrooming of unauthorised slums and dumping yards.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Thursday said that Pune is following the path of digitalisation as the probability of mistakes is negligible when using technology as compared to human resources. The civic body has roped in private firm, Elixir AI, for its digitalisation plans.

“We are tracking problems such as evasion of property tax and excess of unauthorised slums and dumping yards via satellite imagery that gives us easy access to the map of the entire city. So far, our test case at Yerawada has been successfully completed and we expect to collect more tax from 15 wards for the betterment of Pune and its citizens. We have also identified chronic dumping spots despite spending Rs400 to Rs500 crore every year, based on which we are looking to bring efficiency in solid waste management procedures,” Kumar said. He was addressing a conference on AI solutions and his plans to make Pune a ‘smarter’ city held at the PMC premises.

Seconding Mr Kumar, Kunal Khemnar, additional commissioner estate, said, “Using data analytics, AI, machine learning (ML), satellite imagery and e-governance, we are collecting data to regularise property tax, illegal constructions, etc. Under the guidance of Mr Kumar, we have more such projects in the pipeline.”

In her opening remarks, Mayurakshi Das, founder and chief executive officer, Elixir AI, said, “We are grateful to be associated with the PMC and work under the guidance of the hon’ble municipal commissioner, Vikram Kumar, IAS, to boost the ‘digitise India’ initiative and align with the Swacchh Bharat mission.”