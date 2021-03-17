IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC extends contract of SWaCH by two months, administration fears slip in cleanliness ranking
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC extends contract of SWaCH by two months, administration fears slip in cleanliness ranking

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the contract of SWaCH, a non-profit responsible for door-to-door waste collection in the city, by another two months
READ FULL STORY
By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:19 PM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the contract of SWaCH, a non-profit responsible for door-to-door waste collection in the city, by another two months.

However, the administration has warned that if SWaCH will continue its work, it will affect the ranking of PMC in Swach Survekshan, a cleanliness competition conducted by the centre every year.

While PMC renews the contract with Swach every five years, it ended in December 2020. Due to Covid-19, there was no general body meeting taking place and hence the decision was pending but it was passed in a general body meeting on Wednesday.

Covering around 8.5 lakh properties in the city, SWaCH gets 4.5 to 5 crore from residents every month in addition to 2.5 to 3 crore paid annually by PMC as supervision fees. However, there are numerous complaints from corporators and some citizens are against SWaCH workers for not lifting the garbage properly.

Based on the complaints of corporators, the PMC standing committee was earlier pursing to call bids of other agencies for fair competition in the collection and segregation of garbage in the city.

Shiv sena party leader Prithviraj Sutar had written a letter to PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar opposing the appointment of SWaCH once again.

However, the non-profit presented to city mayor Murlidhar Mohol a letter with signatures of over 100 corporators and more than one lakh residents in its support.

On Wednesday, the standing committee gave an extension for two months when the administration has mentioned effect on PMC Swach Survekshan if Swach stops the work.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar also made a reference to the threat of affecting Swach Survekshan while extending the contract with SwaCH. While giving an extension, the standing committee mentioned in the meeting that the process of calling tenders from other agencies will go on if the committee finds the work done by Swach unsatisfactory.

Kunal Khemnar, PMC additional municipal commissioner said, “The Central government’s Swachh Survekshan is going on. It may be affected if SWaCH is going to get the contract again. We have mentioned this in the standing committee proposal.”

Ganesh Bidkar, leader of the house of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in PMC said, “We are against Swach organization. However, the organization should have to sort out citizen complaints and improve the system and clear loopholes in the system.”

Opposing the privatisation of the waste collection system, SWaCH representatives had issued a statement. It stated that SWaCH is an extension of the PMC’s solid waste management (SWM) department. Informal waste-pickers own SWaCH and provide waste collection services to citizens against direct user fees. In fact, it was established by the PMC in 2007 in line with state government directives in 2002 to integrate informal waste-pickers and pull them out of poverty and promote sustainable waste management.

--------------------------------------------------------

Box

PMC general body meeting gave approval to erect a saffron flag at the Sinhagad fort, worth 1 crore on Wednesday in the online general body meeting.

PMC had made budgetary provisions for it and all parties gave approval to the proposal in general body meeting. Last month, the standing committee had given a nod to install the saffron flag at Sinhagad

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC clears proposed underground Swargate-Katraj metro line

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:20 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) general body (GB) meeting, on Wednesday, gave its clearance for the proposed underground Swargate to Katraj metro line
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Surrendered Naxal claims he saw Bhelke with Milind Teltumbde in jungles of Gadchiroli

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:20 PM IST
A statement by a man named Krushna, who claims to be a surrendered Naxalite, stated that he saw Arun Bhelke and Milind Teltumbde together in the jungles of Gadchiroli was recorded on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Boil water notice for city’s eastern residents

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Even after two months of kicking off the Bhama-Askhed water supply project, the eastern part of the city is not getting clean drinking water
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC writes off 13 crore property tax on mobile towers

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:19 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee wrote off 13 crore property tax payable by mobile towers across the city after it received a proposal from the civic administration
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Edible oil prices reach an all-time high in Pune

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:19 PM IST
After the historic increase in petroleum and diesel prices, Pune is witnessing an all-time high price of edible oils
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC extends contract of SWaCH by two months, administration fears slip in cleanliness ranking

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:19 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the contract of SWaCH, a non-profit responsible for door-to-door waste collection in the city, by another two months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Garbage stink irks commuters on Pune-Bengaluru highway

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:18 PM IST
Take the service road or the main road, but the stink of garbage will follow you on both sides of the Pune-Bengaluru highway, where tonnes of garbage has been thrown
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

A pedestrian nightmare to walk on Sus-Pashan footpath

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:18 PM IST
Pipes lying between broken tiles and dirt all around the footpath, makes walking difficult for pedestrians on the Sus-Pashan road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

40 per cent of question sets yet to be submitted to SPPU

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:18 PM IST
The Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) examination department has instructed all its affiliated colleges to prepare question sets bank for students for the forthcoming first-semester examination starting from April 11
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Three-time MP, BJP leader Dilip Gandhi dies; PM Modi pays tribute

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Pune: Three-time Member of Parliament (MP) from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Union minister Dilip Gandhi died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in New Delhi early Wednesday morning, his family members said
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker taking swab to test Covid-19 at a testing centre in Pune.(HT Photo/Ravindra Joshi)
A healthcare worker taking swab to test Covid-19 at a testing centre in Pune.(HT Photo/Ravindra Joshi)
pune news

'Don't think complete lockdown is necessary', says Pune mayor

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:30 AM IST
Pune, in worst-affected Maharashtra, lags other cities when it comes to inoculating its population against the deadly infection. On Tuesday, Pune reported a huge spike in its daily Covid-19 count as infections surpassed 3,500-mark.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhanashri Kumbhar, a 27-year-old civil service aspirant has slid into coma after an autorickshaw hit her in Shivane on March 2nd. (HT PHOTO)
Dhanashri Kumbhar, a 27-year-old civil service aspirant has slid into coma after an autorickshaw hit her in Shivane on March 2nd. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

From life of social work, and dreams of civil service... Dhanashri fights for her life

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:34 PM IST
The journalism graduate dreamt of a life in the civil services, she was on her way to the library to study for the upcoming MPSC exam when she was hit by a speeding autorickshaw.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

New English School Ramanbaug completes 75 years, yearlong programs planned

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:02 PM IST
The Deccan Education Society’s (DES) New English School Ramanbaug is completing 75 years
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two arrested for murder over cricket betting debt

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Two men were remanded to police custody on Monday for the murder of a former local politician from Mohan nagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad after fallout of a gambling debt on March 9, according to Krishna Prakash, commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune deputy mayor resigns ahead of polls

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Pune deputy mayor Saraswati Shendge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) resigned from her post late evening on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP