PMC extends deadline for rebate on property tax to Aug 2

PUNE:

Owing to technical difficulties faced on Monday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the deadline for claiming the property tax rebate to August 2. (HT FILE)

Owing to technical difficulties faced on Monday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the deadline for claiming the property tax rebate to August 2. Since July 31 was the last day to take advantage of a 5 to 10 per cent property tax rebate, many people attempted to pay their taxes online or at citizen service centres. However, the server used to process the payment crashed, causing significant inconvenience to the citizens. Many were unable to pay their taxes as a result of the snag, and long queues were seen at PMC’s citizen service centres.

PMC property tax department head Ajit Deshmukh said, “It is true that the online system had an issue until 2 PM, however later it was rectified, but because many citizens were unable to pay the tax, PMC decided to extend the deadline until August 2. Citizens may take advantage of this scheme through Wednesday.”

One of the reasons PMC is collecting more taxes this year is that many citizens paid extra money after the civic body had initially cancelled the 40% tax rebate for 2019.

Even though the state government later cancelled the PMC’s decision, the civic body issued tax bills with higher amounts and asked citizens to apply for rebates with P-3 forms and No Objection Certificates (NOC) to prove the property is self-occupied.

Due to the revised tax structure, the civic body was not able to issue the bills in April as the decision about keeping a 40 per cent discount in property tax was taken in May 2023.