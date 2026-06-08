The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed developing an east-west green mobility corridor along the route of the Mutha right bank canal after the proposed Khadakwasla-Phursungi underground tunnel project is completed and the existing open canal becomes redundant. PMC eyes green mobility corridor along canal route after tunnel project

The proposal envisages a dedicated corridor for non-motorised transport, including cycling and walking tracks, while also exploring the possibility of a tram or surface rail system to strengthen east-west connectivity across the city.

The state Water Resources Department is executing the Khadakwasla-Phursungi tunnel project to replace sections of the existing open canal network and reduce water losses caused by seepage and evaporation. Officials estimate that nearly 3 TMC of water is lost annually through leakage and evaporation from the canal system.

Once the tunnel becomes operational, a significant stretch of land currently occupied by the canal is expected to become available. PMC plans to utilise the land for sustainable transport infrastructure and public spaces.

PMC additional commissioner Pavneet Kaur said the proposal was discussed at a recent review meeting of major infrastructure projects chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“Once the canal goes dry after the tunnel becomes operational, PMC is in talks with the irrigation department to acquire the canal land and develop it into a green corridor. It is a large project involving multiple departments, including roads and water resources, and is currently at the conceptual stage. The land parcel is extensive, and instead of taking up fragmented development, the idea is to convert it into a continuous green corridor where people can cycle, walk and use the stretch as a non-motorised transport route. We discussed the proposal at the recent meeting in Mumbai, chaired by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis,” said Kaur.

The canal, which carries water from the Khadakwasla dam system for irrigation and drinking water schemes in Pune district, runs for nearly 33 km within PMC limits.

PMC traffic planner Nikhil Mijar said the civic body has sought detailed information about the canal corridor from the Water Resources Department before preparing a detailed plan.

“We have written to the Khadakwasla Project Division seeking details such as the width, length and other specifications of the canal corridor. Based on these details, further planning for the project will be carried out,” Mijar said.

He added that the corridor is being considered as part of Pune’s long-term mobility strategy and could serve as an alternative east-west transport route while creating a continuous green public space across the city.

However, Water Resources department officials said no decision has yet been taken on PMC’s proposal.

“We have not taken any decision on PMC’s proposal yet. The project is at a very early stage, and detailed discussions will be required. The tunnel project itself is expected to take around three years to complete,” said Yogesh Sawant.

Since the land belongs to the Water Resources Department, PMC is exploring the possibility of developing the corridor through a lease agreement. The proposal will require feasibility studies, land-use assessments and approvals from multiple government agencies before it can move forward.

PMC officials also cautioned that vacant canal land could face the risk of encroachment if it is not secured and put to planned use. They noted that large tracts of unused government land often attract illegal settlements and unauthorised structures.

Urban planners have also raised concerns about potential pressure for commercial development, stressing the need for a clear land-use policy and development plan to preserve the corridor for public use.

Meanwhile, construction of the Khadakwasla-Phursungi tunnel is underway at Kolhewadi, Wadachiwadi, Dhayari and Uruli Devachi. Officials said the project is facing funding constraints, as the ₹100 crore approved by the state government last year has not yet been released. Around 3 km of the tunnel has been completed so far.