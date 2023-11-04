PMC faces infra issue to start state’s health centres

Pune: While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department is left with no option but to open some of the Centre’s 96 health wellness centres (HWC) in containers, the state government has asked PMC to set up 58 Aapla Dawakhana.

PMC is struggling to find infrastructure and space for setting up health centres. The Dawakhanas are health clinics named after Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and is part of a state-wide move to strengthen health infrastructure.

While the civic body planned to start Aapla Dawakhanas also in containers, the state government has directed officials to look for space for health clinics.

The health clinics will be equipped with an outpatient department (OPD), free medicine, free laboratory testing, check-up facility for pregnant women, vaccination, eye-checking facility, special referral service (specialist doctors) and counselling centre for mental health-related issues. The clinics will be functional between 2 pm and 10 pm, said officials.

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, PMC assistant health officer, said, “At a recent meeting, we have been asked to start looking for space at least 500 square feet on rent to start the clinics. The state will cover the rent.”

Ward and zonal medical officers have been instructed to identify places that can be taken on lease by PMC for the clinic, she added.

