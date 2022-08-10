PMC fails to recover ₹600 crore water dues: Audit report
The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) audit report has passed strictures on water department for not recovering water meter dues from the citizens.
The dues, according to PMC officials, have reached up to ₹600 crore since 2017-18 onwards till July 2022.
The PMC last week published an audit report of 2017-18 for water department. In that report, the audit department has criticised the water department for not recovering dues of water meters. According to report, the recovery ratio is just 15.52 per cent till 2017-18 and at that time the dues were ₹495.95 crore.
PMC water department officer Nandkumar Jagtap said, “It is true that the dues for water meters are increasing. Total water meter dues has reached up to ₹600 crore till date. PMC is carrying out a special drive to recover it.”
These water meters were installed mostly at commercial establishments before 24x7 equitable water supply scheme, which is currently underway in Pune, said PMC officials.
Jagtap said, “There are various issues as old water meters were not functioning. Some citizens objected to the extra charges. Some meters are under Khadki and Pune Cantonment areas. Now, the civic body is executing the 24x7 water scheme, under which, the PMC has initiated a process of replacing old water meters and recovering dues from the citizens.”
Till the year 2018, PMC had 38,918 water meter users across the city. Now under 24x7 water scheme, PMC has planned to install the 100 per cent water meters in all properties except slums.
Under 24x7 scheme the installation of water meters started three years ago with 60,000 water meters having been installed across the city thus far, although the same has been delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to PMC officials.
The installation of water meters has seen 20% opposition from various housing societies and bungalow owners. “We feel the water bill will rise substantially once PMC starts measuring water supply through meter at home. Also, how is PMC going to count each flat’s water consumption is another issue,” said Avinash Deshpande, Sahakarnagar resident.
Earlier in July, PMC issued notices to nearly 30 homes across Alandi road, Dhayari and Sinhagad road for bypassing newly-installed water meters as part of the water audit conducted by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for its ambitious 24 x 7 water supply project. The installation of water meters has seen 20% opposition from various housing societies and bungalow owners.
-
No-trust motion against Jai Ram govt defeated by voice vote
The no-confidence motion moved by the opposition Congress and the lone Communist Party of India (M) member against chief minister Jai Ram Thakur's government in Himachal Pradesh, where assembly elections are just a few months away, was defeated by a voice vote in the state legislative assembly on Thursday even as the opposition members staged a walkout from the House. The opposition members staged a walkout ahead of chief minister's reply.
-
Three sandalwood trees stolen from cantonment area in Wanowrie
Three sandalwood trees were found to be axed and stolen from bungalow number 5 located on the right flank road behind Command Hospital on August 5. Investigating officer PS Thakare said that the trees were axed between 2 am and 5 am. In 2021, 35 sandalwood trees were reported stolen at different police stations across the city, while 25 sandalwood tree thefts have taken place in 2022 till June 28.
-
First recruitment rally of Agnipath scheme for Pune on August 13
As part of the Agnipath scheme, the first recruitment rally under the aegis of headquarters recruiting zone, Pune has been scheduled from August 13 onwards. Headquarters recruiting zone, Pune will conduct a total of eight recruitment rallies including a rally for Agniveer women military police covering the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and UTs of Dadra, Daman, Diu and Nagar Haveli over the next four months. For any information candidates can use www.joinindianarmy.nic.in
-
Pune reports second highest weekly Covid positivity rate in state
The weekly positivity rate in Pune has reached 12.14 per cent, the second highest in the state, health officials said on Thursday. As per officials, for the week of August 3 to August 9, Gondia reported the highest weekly positivity rate across Maharashtra at 12.37 per cent. The state has reported a weekly positivity rate of 5.49 per cent.
-
Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune
Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges.
