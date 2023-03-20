PMC files complaint against hawkers for attacking 2 staffers during anti-encroachment drive

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has filed a police complaint against hawkers for attacking civic employees while carrying out an anti-encroachment drive on Sunday near NDA ground at Warje Malwadi.

The PMC has filed a police complaint against hawkers for attacking civic employees while carrying out an anti-encroachment drive on Sunday near NDA ground at Warje Malwadi (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Hawkers attacked two PMC employees with bamboo sticks and injured them while they were clearing the footpath.

PMC anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap said, “On Sunday, PMC employees were carrying out a drive to clear footpaths. Four-five hawkers had put their stall, blocking the traffic and the staff asked them to clear the road. As the hawkers neglected PMC staff’s instruction, the staff picked up their material, and argued with the staff. They also hit them with bamboo sticks.”

The PMC employees filed the police complaint and later went to Sassoon Hospital for treatment. Warje police officials immediately acted and arrested the four hawkers from the spot.

Jagtap said, “After the incident, PMC launched the drive at Warje-Malwadi area on Monday and took action against hawkers that occupied the front and side margins.”

