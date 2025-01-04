PMC fined 52 persons in December for feeding pigeons in public places

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified the drive against pigeon feeding in public spaces, taken action against 52 individuals in December, and collected a penalty amounting to ₹35,160, said officials. Earlier in December, PMC municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale instructed the solid waste management (SWM) department to enforce action against individuals feeding pigeons in open spaces across the city. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

Pigeon feeding in public places attracts a fine of ₹500 and more in case of repeated violation.

Sandip Kadam, head of the SWM department, said, “This is the highest-ever action taken by us since the enforcement responsibility was given to us in December. The action will continue, and we urge citizens to follow the rules and cooperate with authorities.”

The SWM department has identified 20 locations—Airport Road, Nagpur Chawl, Bund Garden Flyover, Rasta Peth, Laxmi Narayan Talkies, and Saras Baugh amongst others as vulnerable pigeon feeding locations. Out of these 20 locations, the civic body claims pigeon feeding has been stopped at six locations—Katke School, Katraj Chowk, Warje Malwadi, Dolphin Chowk, Katraj Peshwe Lake and Apte Ghat.

Dr Sanjay Gaikwad, head of chest department at B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, said, “Pigeons have now become a pet bird and live in the community. They are seen more in the urban areas than in comparison to the rural parts of the city. People due to some traditional myths feed them and their population increases.”

Dr Gaikwad said that the microorganisms from the droppings and feathers of pigeons can trigger lung inflammation and prolonged exposure can cause hypersensitivity pneumonitis (HP). “People complained of flu-like symptoms, including breathlessness, chronic cough, and weight loss. In fibrotic HP the condition is irreversible and steadily worsens over time. The cost of treatment is expensive, and medicines have to be taken for a year or one-and-half-year and in severe cases the patients need a lung transplant,” he said.

J Pillay, a city resident, said, “Several societies in the city are suffering due to the increase in the number of pigeon population. They have become a nuisance in my area.”