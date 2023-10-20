PMC fines Connoisseurs Club for garbage burning

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken action on Kalyaninagar-based Connoisseurs Club for burning garbage on its premises following complaints by neighbouring residents of respiratory problems on Thursday.

On Monday, Team Swach Kalyani Nagar (TSKN) received complaints of garbage burning at Connoisseurs Club located near D-Mart in Kalyaninagar. Residents clicked the photographs and shot a video of burning garbage and forwarded it to the Team Swach Kalyani Nagar (TSKN). They registered a complaints with PMC officials. The club is located amidst five housing societies.

They mentioned in the complaint that on October 17, 2023, at 4.39 pm, an incident of illegal garbage burning occurred within the premises of Connoisseurs Club. The smoke emitted from the burning engulfed the property, suffocating residents and posing a serious threat to their well-being. It is essential to highlight that burning garbage is a clear violation of the law, and the culprits responsible for the act must be held accountable. After receiving a complaint, a PMC health inspector rushed to the spot on Tuesday. However, he didn’t find anything. He again visited the next day at 11.30 am and found the illegal act first hand and fined the club officials.

Pradipkumar Raut, health inspector, PMC Yerawada Ward Office, said, “We received complaints from residents regarding illegal burning of garbage in Kalyaninagar area on Monday evening. They mentioned respiratory problems, eye irritation, skin irritation, nausea, headache and pollution due to burning of garbage. Some of the residents sent pics and videos of burning garbage. After complaining, we rushed to the spot on Tuesday and Wednesday morning, but did not get anything regarding garbage burning. Next day (Thursday), we again visited to the premises and found illegal garbage burning. We fined the club ₹1,000 for burning garbage for two days. As per the Pune Municipal Solid Waste Management Rule, we charge a fine of ₹500 from offenders for burning garbage.”

When contacted, Lokesh Sonawane, manager, Connoisseurs Club, refused to comment on it.

