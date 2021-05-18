PMC floats fresh tenders for 134-cr Singhad road flyover project

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has floated fresh tenders for the flyover project on Sinhgad road. The civic body had earlier suspended the tendering forthe project after private contractors came up with higher quotes than the civic body’s budget estimation of ₹117 crore.

The fresh tender is ₹134 crore.

PMC city engineer (projects) Sriniwas Bonala said, “Fresh tender advertisement has been released for the construction of the flyover. The plan cost based on last two years’ estimation is around ₹134 crore, including GST, royalty and other charges. A budgetary provision of ₹17.05 crore has been made for the work this year.” he said.

PMC proposed the flyover project after demands from residents and elected representatives who raised increasing traffic problems on the arterial road connecting suburban areas Hingne Khurd, Anandnagar, Vadgaon Budruk, Vadgaon Dhayari, Narhe, Ambegaon Budruk, Nanded City and Khadakwasla. According to PMC, the Bengaluru-Mumbai bypass puts additional burden on the road.

According to PMC, the project’s first phase includes a 2.5km-long proposed flyover between Rajaram bridge and Fun Time Multiplex at Vadgaon Budruk. The flyover, once completed, would streamline traffic flow on Sinhgad road and provide direct access to commuters exiting Pune and those entering the city through Sinhgad road junction and going towards Swargate Chowk area.

According to the engineering department, the flyover will have two wings with two lanes each and the wing for traffic towards Vadgaon Budruk will begin after Rajaram bridge chowk while the other wing for commuters travelling to Swargate from Vadgaon Budruk will start from Indian Hume Pipes junction.

Corporator Manjusha Nagpure said, “We constantly followed up the plan with the government and ensured that the standing committee sanction finance to the effect in its budget. With fresh tenders issued, the work will be completed soon.” she said.