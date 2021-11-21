PMC floats tender of 40 crore to “unclog” 30 sites prone to water logging

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has floated a tender of ₹40 crore to “unclog” some 30 sites in the city that have been deemed as prone to “chronic water logging”.

Santosh Tandale, chief superintendent engineer of the drainage department said, “Due to concretisation, road widening, new flyovers, and inadequate drainage lines, need for long-term measures are needed to avoid water logging. In the last two years, the city has witnessed heavy rainfall and water logging in various parts of the city.”

In 2016, PMC conducted a survey and identified 346 such sites in the city.

So far, PMC has done work on 288 of these sites.

Tandale added, “We floated a tender to complete the work related to flooding. We have ₹55 crore for this work which includes construction of culverts, desilting, cleaning, maintenance and repairs of nullahs.”

As per the data with the drainage department, available since 2016 areas in Kothrud, Warje, Bavdhan, Pashan, Vishrantwadi, Dhanori, Yerawada, Wadgaonsheri, Hadapsar, Kondhwa, Wadia college area, Shaniwar peth, Dattawadi, Hingane, and Vadgaon Budruk, are prone to water-logging.

A PMC official, speaking anonymously, said, “Lack of coordination between the drainage and road departments created man-made water logging spots. Normally, the road department carries out the road-widening work and are supposed to inform the drainage departments to increase the length and size of and drainage systems. It is not happening so, we see water logging.”

In the Kondhwa basin area, as per the corporation officials, Passport office to the nullah at Pingale wasti, Taradatt Colony, Shivdatta Colony, Dnyaneshwar Park on BT Kawade road – Hadapsar, B G Shirke company to Bhimnagar Canal Culvert – Hadapsar, Koregaon park G lane, Shahu Modak Udyan lane No 5, Vidyut Nagar, Kargo Hotel to Mughal Garden to Vascon Windermere on North Main road, Shiv Plaza Society to airoba Nalla at Kondhwa Gaothan – BT Kawderoad to Railway crossing are sites identified as experiencing chronic water logging.

