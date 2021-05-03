PMC flouts own rules on tree plantation in Hadapsar, Mohammadwadi and Kondhwa

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is flouting their rules for tree plantation especially in areas of Hadapsar, Mohammadwadi and Kondhwa, according to Om Kare, a member of the Hadapsar Mohalla committee, under Hadapsar ward office.

A letter was sent by Kare to the PMC road department as well to the Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar bringing to their notice that they were not following their own rules when it came to planting new trees.

Kare said, “There are several new roads being built in areas like Hadapsar with road connecting Kalapadal and Chintamani Nagar, Mohammadwadi road, the road along Pune-Kolhapur railway line from Ramtekadi to Sasane Nagar, Phursungi border, Kondhwa to Katraj road, the connecting road from Magarpatta to Koregaon Park and Kharadi bypass to Mundhwa. There is not a single new tree planted.”

“According to the tree authority rules and urban street design, any new roads have to have trees as they are essential to provide shade to road users especially, pedestrians and cyclists, to reduce local ambient heat and provide cooler atmosphere as well as improve quality of air by absorbing pollutants,” he added.

As recommended by IRC codes, street trees should typically be upright and branched above 2.4m to provide adequate walking clearance under branches.

It is mandatory to have tree pits (0.6 X 0.6) which provide space for tree growth. Tree pits can be individual, elongated or connected. They may be surfaced with porous pavers, or grates that allow water to readily flow to the root zone.

Vijay Shinde, superintending engineer of the PMC road department said, “We have been planting trees in various areas wherever they are uprooted to make new pavements. I am not aware of the progress of the new roads and if there is any pending work, will inspect and plant new trees accordingly.”

