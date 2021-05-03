Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC flouts own rules on tree plantation in Hadapsar, Mohammadwadi and Kondhwa
pune news

PMC flouts own rules on tree plantation in Hadapsar, Mohammadwadi and Kondhwa

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is flouting their rules for tree plantation especially in areas of Hadapsar, Mohammadwadi and Kondhwa, according to Om Kare, a member of the Hadapsar Mohalla committee, under Hadapsar ward office
By Prachi Bari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 09:23 PM IST
HT Image

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is flouting their rules for tree plantation especially in areas of Hadapsar, Mohammadwadi and Kondhwa, according to Om Kare, a member of the Hadapsar Mohalla committee, under Hadapsar ward office.

A letter was sent by Kare to the PMC road department as well to the Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar bringing to their notice that they were not following their own rules when it came to planting new trees.

Kare said, “There are several new roads being built in areas like Hadapsar with road connecting Kalapadal and Chintamani Nagar, Mohammadwadi road, the road along Pune-Kolhapur railway line from Ramtekadi to Sasane Nagar, Phursungi border, Kondhwa to Katraj road, the connecting road from Magarpatta to Koregaon Park and Kharadi bypass to Mundhwa. There is not a single new tree planted.”

“According to the tree authority rules and urban street design, any new roads have to have trees as they are essential to provide shade to road users especially, pedestrians and cyclists, to reduce local ambient heat and provide cooler atmosphere as well as improve quality of air by absorbing pollutants,” he added.

As recommended by IRC codes, street trees should typically be upright and branched above 2.4m to provide adequate walking clearance under branches.

It is mandatory to have tree pits (0.6 X 0.6) which provide space for tree growth. Tree pits can be individual, elongated or connected. They may be surfaced with porous pavers, or grates that allow water to readily flow to the root zone.

Vijay Shinde, superintending engineer of the PMC road department said, “We have been planting trees in various areas wherever they are uprooted to make new pavements. I am not aware of the progress of the new roads and if there is any pending work, will inspect and plant new trees accordingly.”

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is flouting their rules for tree plantation especially in areas of Hadapsar, Mohammadwadi and Kondhwa, according to Om Kare, a member of the Hadapsar Mohalla committee, under Hadapsar ward office.

A letter was sent by Kare to the PMC road department as well to the Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar bringing to their notice that they were not following their own rules when it came to planting new trees.

Kare said, “There are several new roads being built in areas like Hadapsar with road connecting Kalapadal and Chintamani Nagar, Mohammadwadi road, the road along Pune-Kolhapur railway line from Ramtekadi to Sasane Nagar, Phursungi border, Kondhwa to Katraj road, the connecting road from Magarpatta to Koregaon Park and Kharadi bypass to Mundhwa. There is not a single new tree planted.”

“According to the tree authority rules and urban street design, any new roads have to have trees as they are essential to provide shade to road users especially, pedestrians and cyclists, to reduce local ambient heat and provide cooler atmosphere as well as improve quality of air by absorbing pollutants,” he added.

As recommended by IRC codes, street trees should typically be upright and branched above 2.4m to provide adequate walking clearance under branches.

It is mandatory to have tree pits (0.6 X 0.6) which provide space for tree growth. Tree pits can be individual, elongated or connected. They may be surfaced with porous pavers, or grates that allow water to readily flow to the root zone.

Vijay Shinde, superintending engineer of the PMC road department said, “We have been planting trees in various areas wherever they are uprooted to make new pavements. I am not aware of the progress of the new roads and if there is any pending work, will inspect and plant new trees accordingly.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election 2021
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP