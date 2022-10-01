PMC gets lands at Pashan and Bhamburda for water reservoirs

In a major relief to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the forest department has approved to handover two lands at Pashan and Bhamburda to the civic body to construct water reservoirs. The order was issued on September 30.

The civic body, who is executing the 24X7 water project is constructing water reservoirs atop hills. Since most of the hills are owned by the forest department, the civic body is struggling to get approvals for land as the process is tedious.

The forest department gave clearance for 0.571-hectare land at Pashan and 0.703-hectare land at Bhamburda. The order was published on September 30 by revenue and forest department’s undersecretary Ganesh Jadhao.