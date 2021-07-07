Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC goes slow on action against health scheme beneficiaries
PMC goes slow on action against health scheme beneficiaries

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to go slow on issuing notices to citizens who allegedly claimed benefits of the urban poor health scheme, despite being owners or property
By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 09:16 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to go slow on issuing notices to citizens who allegedly claimed benefits of the urban poor health scheme, despite being owners or property. The property ownership has been established by the payment of property tax by the owners.

PMC has already issued 4,000 notices to citizens found paying property tax, and claiming benefits under the urban poor health scheme.

The health scheme is only for those with an annual income of less than Rs1 lakh.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief of PMC’s health department declined a comment on the issue.

Another health officer, speaking on condition of anonymity said, “It is true that PMC had issued notices, but it is now going slow after opposition from political parties.”

The allegation, as levied in the PMC notice, states: “Owning property in Pune city, means the citizen has a good income. Despite having an income of more than 1 lakh, they have managed to get a fake income certificate and take the benefits of the scheme.”

Shiv Sena member Vishal Dhankawade had this week warned the PMC to stop issuing such notices. “It is wrong logic to say that those owning property are having more income. There are some citizens who are staying in old wadas and they are paying property tax. During the Covid-19 pandemic, whole families got affected, so people took the benefit of this scheme. It is injustice against middle-class families. We will agitate if PMC does not stop issuing notices to citizens.”

