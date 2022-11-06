PMC health chief’s tenure ends, likely to get extension

The official tenure of chief of health department at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Dr Ashish Bharati, ended on October 2 and he is likely to get an extension, as per senior officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is a regular process in which the extension is mostly granted until next year. The extension will be till October 2023. And even though the extension is not given, the health chief is not yet relieved of his duties at the department. The granting of extension usually takes a little time,” said an official requesting anonymity.

The official further confirmed that despite the awaited extension, there is no disruption in regular work.

“As the process is a regular one, there are no disruptions in regular day-to-day work of the health department,” said the official.

In October 2020, Dr Bharati was appointed as the health chief of the PMC replacing Dr Ramchandra Hankare. Before heading the PMC health department, Dr Bharati was serving as the assistant director of the state health department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Bharti led the health department of the PMC during the pandemic. Despite several attempts to reach Dr Bharati, he was not available for a comment on the issue.