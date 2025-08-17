PMC honours families of organ donors on Independence Day

Pune: On the occasion of Independence Day, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) honoured families of deceased organ donors on Friday. The event was held at the PMC headquarters, during which municipal commissioner Naval Kishor Ram felicitated donor families. PMC honoured families of deceased organ donors on Independence Day. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Ram said, “What can be greater than giving life to others even after death? I appeal to all citizens, officials, and employees to take a pledge and register for organ donation. This is the noblest way of giving life after life.”

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi, the “Angdaan— Jeevan Sanjeevan Abhiyan” (Organ Donation Awareness Campaign) was conducted across Maharashtra from August 3 to August 15, 2025. In Pune, the civic body, as part of the campaign, organized public lectures, poster exhibitions, pledge walls, tree plantation drives, street plays, competitions, and rallies to raise awareness.

The aim was to dispel myths, promote scientific thinking, and inspire citizens to pledge to organ and body donation after death. The campaign has received an overwhelming response from citizens, said the officials.