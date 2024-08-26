PMC identified 41 spots as prone to excessive flooding in low-lying areas 

On the backdrop of incessant rainfall in the Khadakwasla dam cluster, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has identified 41 spots along the riverbed where it has appealed to citizens not to park their cars, two-wheelers or tie buffaloes and cows citing future flooding. The PMC decision comes at a time when many vehicles were found drowned and damaged following flooding of the riverbed following the discharge of water from Khadakwasla into the Mutha River. Due to constant and intense rains, the PMC has been issuing alerts to the citizens about the dangers of flooding and inundation of low-lying areas including the riverbed areas. (HT PHOTO)

After getting directions from the Irrigation Department on Thursday, the PMC disaster management department issued the directives for the 41 points located in the areas comprising Ektanagar, Patil Estate slums, Pulachi Wadi, Omkareshwar temple, Bhide Bridge, Shivane bridge etc. Due to constant and intense rains, the PMC has been issuing alerts to the citizens about the dangers of flooding and inundation of low-lying areas including the riverbed areas.

Due to heavy rains in Pune, several areas of the city were inundated towards July end where over 1,000 people were trapped in 25 societies on Sinhgad Road. According to the disaster management department, 40 two-wheelers and five cars were swept away during the deluge.

The PMC disaster management department cum cell claimed that it has reserved schools, halls and public spaces near the affected areas for utilisation where parking, food service and other relief will be offered. The cell has comprised a task force of Health Department, Solid Waste Management, and Swachh team staffers to cater to the rising demand of citizens getting affected due to constant flooding and inundation of riverbeds and low-lying areas.

PMC Disaster Management head Ganesh Sonune said, “We have witnessed massive flooding following July end and PMC had to shift more than two thousand residents from 18 locations, including Phule Nagar, Shantinagar, Wakdewadi, Bopodi, Sangamwadi, Suncity, Vitthalwadi, Erandwane, Mundhawa, and Mangalwar Peth. During the intense flooding, many vehicles including cars and two-wheelers drowned during intense rainfall which caused damage to the vehicles. We appeal to citizens not to park their vehicles in such notified areas. Currently, we have identified the areas where intense flooding takes place during monsoon.”

The department has activated 020-25501269, 020-25506800 and the control room will be monitored by a deputy commissioner rank officer for ease of work process.

The civic body had sought help from the Army and the National Disaster Response Force to deal with the emerging flood-like situation.