PMC identifies 16 illegal schools, warns about admissions

PUNE With a majority of schools starting from Monday, June 13, the education department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sounded an alert for all parents in Pune city against taking admission in “illegal” schools. The PMC education department has sent a letter to the deputy director of education, Pune, listing 16 schools as “illegal’ in the Pune municipal jurisdiction.

The education department has initiated action against these schools as they do not have proper permissions to run. Earlier, a similar list of 27 illegal schools in the Pune district was published by the education department and they were strictly instructed not to take student admissions for this academic year. The education department had also strictly instructed these schools to display boards outside, stating that they do not have the permission and no one should take admission there.

Deputy director of education, Pune, Audumbar Ukirde, said, “It is a serious issue and our appeal to all the parents would be not to take admission in these schools which are running illegally. Till now, we had got a list of 27 illegal schools in the Pune district whereas now, there are 16 more illegal schools found in PMC.”

Asked about what action will be taken against these schools who have admitted thousands of students, he said, “Strict instructions have been given to all these illegal schools not to take admissions and not even start classes. If we find these schools starting classes again, action will be taken against the school management.”

In order to start a new school and admit students, it is necessary to take the permission of the state government and only the permission of the concerned board is not enough. This is applicable to all schools which come under the state board or any other board such as CBSE, ICSE etc. It has been noticed that some educational institutions have directly started schools without taking any kind of permission or no objection certificate (NOC) from the state government.

List of Illegal schools shortlisted in PMC jurisdiction -

1. Dnyanprabhodini Prathamik Vidyamandir, branch no. 3 Kalepadal

2. Mahatma Gandhi English Medium School, Sanjay Park

3. Asha English Medium School, Khose Park, Lohegaon

4. Canary International School, Yerawada

5. Little Star English Medium School, Kalwad Wasti

6. Dnyansanskar Primary English Medium School, Dhankawadi

7. Twins Land School, Kondhwa

8. Iqra Islamic School, Wanowrie

9. Noble English School, Guruwar peth

10. St View International School, Kondhwa Budruk

11. Ankur English Medium School, Balajinagar

12.English Medium Latwan School, Dhankawadi

13. New Millennium Star English Medium School, Bibwewadi

14. Shantiniketan School, Yerawada

15. Ideal Public School, DSK road, Vitthal Nagar

16. St Xavier’s Primary School, Sinhagad road