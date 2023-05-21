PMC to demolish 34 dilapidated wadas before monsoon

Following a survey of the wadas in the city carried out last month by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the latter has identified 34 dilapidated wadas and started the process of demolition of the same. Of the 34 wadas, the civic body has demolished six so far.

As per state government guidelines, the PMC has classified the Wadas into three categories namely: very dangerous (C1); repairs needed along with vacating the Wada (C2); and repairs needed without vacating the Wada (C3).

Pravin Shende, executive engineer, PMC, said, “The C1 category Wadas have to be demolished under police protection. We issue tenant certificates to the residents as proof of their claim on the property post redevelopment. There are very few tenants staying in the C1 category Wadas. Last year, we took action against 33 C1 category Wadas. This year, we have identified and issued notice to the owners of 34 C1 category Wadas. We have demolished six structures so far. We will complete demolition before the monsoon. There are around 25 tenants residing in these Wadas. We have started the process of giving them tenant certificates.”

Wadas, a legacy of the Maratha rulers, are located in the central areas of the city including Shukrawar Peth, Raviwar Peth, Sadhashiv and Navi Peth, Shaniwar Peth, Narayan Peth, Somwar Peth, Mangalwar Peth, Budhwar Peth, Rastha Peth, Bhavani Peth, Ghorpade Peth, Nana Peth, Ganesh Peth, Kasba Peth, Guruwar Peth and Mahatma Phule Peth. They are square or rectangular shaped structures with two or three storeys and a courtyard in the centre.

New survey of Wadas

Shende said that the PMC has initiated a new survey of the Wadas that will help address the issue of redevelopment of these Wadas. This survey will cover aspects such as proximity of the Wadas to heritage structures, conflict between owners and tenants, litigation, side margin for redevelopment etc. Shende said that nearly 80% of the Wadas will be redeveloped in the next five years. The PMC gives extra floor space index (FSI) for the redevelopment of Wadas under the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulation (UDCPR), he said.

Wada redevelopment has ground to halt: Civic activists

Sudhir Kulkarni, a civic activist, said, “Although the PMC is claiming that the Wadas are being rapidly redeveloped, the situation on ground is very different. Due to the side margin issue of the Wadas, their redevelopment is stuck. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of the legislative assembly (MLA), late Mukta Tilak, had highlighted this issue.”

Whereas Ujjwal Keskar, senior leader of the BJP, said, “In 2021, Tilak had raised the issue of leaving a one metre side margin for redevelopment of structures in the Peth areas including the Wadas. However, this is already mentioned in the UDCPR which is why the state government said there is no need to make changes in the UDCPR. I demand to know why the urban development department (UDD) has taken so much time to clear such simple doubts.”

