PMC imposes 1 lakh fine on prominent construction firm for causing air pollution

A well-known construction company was fined ₹1 lakh by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for failing to remove construction and demolition waste from its site, following complaints from residents of Shewalwadi and Manjari areas.

Large-scale housing projects, involving thousands of flats, are underway, with builders and companies flouting regulations during excavation, filling, and construction phases. (HT PHOTO)

The civic officials visited the site on Saturday and decided to take further action as per state government directives for pollution.

In Shewalewadi and Manjri areas, dust originating from various construction projects has enveloped the entire village, causing distress among the local population.

Large-scale housing projects, involving thousands of flats, are underway, with builders and companies flouting regulations during excavation, filling, and construction phases, said locals.

Rahul Shewale, resident of Shewalwadi, said, “Due to the construction activities, air pollution has increased and it has spread dust and dirt on the roads. Due to construction going on till late night, we are also facing noise pollution. We have already given a written application to the district collector, PMC commissioner and requested to take appropriate action on the company.”

Another local Pratima Shewale said, “Due to the construction activities, a large amount of dust is spreading in Shewalewadi village. It even enters our houses and kitchen which causes respiratory and other diseases. Apart from this, citizens are unable to sleep as the work continues till late at night.”

After a resident’s complaint, PMC assistant municipal commissioner Balasaheb Dhavale and his team visited the site on Saturday.

Sandeep Kadam, head of solid waste department, PCMC, said, “After receiving complaints from residents, we have directed officials to visit the construction site and take appropriate action.”

Dhavale said, “We visited the site and we found that construction and demolition waste lying on the site. According to solid waste rules, it is mandatory to remove this waste. So, we imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh. Now, we will send a showcase notice to the company as per the state government and Maharashtra State Pollution Control Board (MPCB) guidelines on Monday. After receiving a reply, we will take further action.”

As per the state government and MPCB guidelines, PMC has already instructed all developers to sprinkle water and to cover the construction site with green nets.