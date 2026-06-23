PMC initiates road planning exercise in cantt ahead of proposed merger

PUNE: With the proposed merger of the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) area into the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) gathering momentum, the civic body has begun preparing a comprehensive road development plan for the area. The move is part of the civic administration’s efforts to upgrade infrastructure in the cantonment area (FILE)

On Monday, PMC floated a tender to appoint a consultant to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) and supervise road development works across the Pune Cantonment Assembly constituency. The move is part of the civic administration’s efforts to upgrade infrastructure in the cantonment area ahead of its integration with PMC limits.

According to officials, the consultant will prepare DPRs for the development and repair of nearly 48 km of roads in the cantonment area. The agency will also prioritise road improvements, prepare cost estimates, and oversee quality control and supervision during execution.

Reacting to the development, Rajesh Bankar, chief superintendent engineer, PMC’s road department, said, “The road network in the Cantonment area requires substantial upgrades to bring it on par with the infrastructure standards in other parts of the city. The proposed consultancy will help prepare a scientific roadmap for phased road improvements.”

The selected consultant will handle both pre-tender and post-tender activities and oversee the implementation of the road improvement programme over the next five years. The works will be executed in phases based on the DPR recommendations and availability of funds.

The tender requires bidders to have prior experience in similar infrastructure projects. Firms must have completed at least two consultancy assignments involving road and infrastructure projects of significant value in the past five years.

The Centre had earlier announced plans to merge several cantonment areas across the country with adjoining municipal corporations, including Pune Cantonment with PMC. Civic officials said infrastructure planning in these areas has assumed greater significance ahead of the merger, which is expected to bring uniform civic services and development standards across the city.