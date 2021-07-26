PMC issues two tenders for same work in Erandwane-Happy colony

Pune: Even as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has introduced a system to check duplication of development works and issuance of tender for same work, the Warje-Karvenagar ward office has called two tenders for same work of shredding in ward 13 (C) named Erandwane-Happy colony.

The ward office has issued tender notices for 36 new development works, including cement concretisation of internal roads, changing paver block, place signage boards, changing old drainage lines, painting, repairing public toilets, shredding tree branches and dry waste.

In the tender notice, ward office mentioned two works of shredding in ward number-13 (C) with an estimated amount of ₹1,77,911 (PMC/ZONE-3/2021-22/Warje-Karvenagar/79) and another tender of ₹1,78,180 (PMC/ZONE-3/2021-22/Warje-Karvenagar/77).

In the first week of July, PMC had received complaints of multiple tenders for same work in Bhavani peth ward office. At that time, the administration explained that the work was divided into different parts which included changing drainage pipeline work.

The garden department had also issued two tenders for the same work in February 2021. The work included development works in Unity Park located in ward number 27. The civic administration had assured of inquiry, but nothing happened.

Kunal Khemnar, PMC additional municipal commissioner, said, “To avoid duplication of development works, we have put in place a system to mention longitude and latitude of work and map or design, photograph of area and name of location detailing the work. Action will be taken against officials for duplication of tenders.”

On the Bhavani peth tender, he said, “During the inquiry, there were six works and only one map was attached to each work. The location was same and the work was changing the drainage line. We called ward officials and inspected the documents and found that there was a different budget and the contractor attached to the same design and map of work to each work. It was not the same tenders though the work was the same — change drainage pipeline. The work was divided into six parts.”

Civic activist Vivek Velankar said, “It is wastage of public money, manpower and machinery. PMC should adopt checks to avoid such things in future.”