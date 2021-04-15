PMC launches app for Covid patients in home isolation

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched an android-based application for Covid positive patients who have opted for home isolation.

PMC home isolation app will give patients a direct channel to communicate with PMC about their daily well being and raise an alert in case of any emergency, said officials.

Citizens need to download the app from Google Play Store app or from the link https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.technopurple.pmc.activity.homeisolation

Satya Muley, an advocate and one of the volunteers who is helping people download this app, said, “Many people are opting for home isolation, especially those asymptomatic. These people should download the app. This will also help the PMC to tackle and monitor the growing numbers.”

The app is designed to capture patient’s home location and digitise the daily health assessment checks. It helps in alerting authorities about patients who need immediate attention based on captured health parameters.

The patient needs to register and make sure that all permissions are allowed for the app to work successfully in real-time.

The guidelines to the app specify that patients opting for this app should not change phone settings and internet connectivity needs to be on for 17 days until the end of the quarantine period. A user guide via video is available in the app in Hindi, Marathi and English languages.

To enrol on this app, the patient needs to be at home location to start the enrolment procedure, where all the details of the patient including the RT-PCR should be entered. In case multiple members in the family are Covid positive and in the same home isolation, they need to download and register from their phone. If a separate phone is not available then multiple patients can be enrolled in the same phone using the add button.

It is important and required for the patient to submit a daily self-assessment form each day for 17 days of the quarantine period. Patients have to submit daily self-assessment form mandatorily before 3 pm, if not done so then the patient will receive a call from PMC staff.

The app also suggests submitting an emergency form only if you in an emergency and need help from PMC. PMC staff will get alert when you fill this form and shall arrange help wherever possible. This app also shows important contacts ward wise control centre and ambulances in case of emergency.