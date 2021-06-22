PMC leases 33,000 sq feet of urban space to private company

The decision to lease out prime PMC owned space admeasuring 33,000 square feet area in ICC towers and truck terminus in Dhankawadi to private players has run into rough weather with the opposition demanding a rollback in the decision.

The rental from ICC tower commercial space alone with fetch ₹5.55 crore to the PMC exchequer. However, the general body passed the proposals despite contradictory remarks made from the opposition benches.

The administration has maintained that privatization cum lease was a necessary step to augment the dwindling revenues of the PMC. The meeting to finalise leasing out the terminus to a private party for 30 years and the two floors space in the ICC towers to a private company for fifteen years went late into night on Monday when the opposition members accused the ruling BJP for selling off PMC in the market by way of leasing and privatization.

The general body discussed about the terminus leasing proposal located in Survey no 19/4 A for setting up a CNG pump for thirty years on rental basis. The opposition benches demanded that the proposal did not have exact area being leased out to the private player and alleged that the administration and ruling party elected representatives were hiding facts from the public. The total area is six acres 18 gunthas but the docket did not specific the exact area when it was tabled in the meeting. The proposal was however passed in the general body despite the opposition.

The property management department presented before the general body that a company has been given the property located in ICC towers for fifteen years as against an annual payment of ₹5.55 crores. The City Improvement Committee (CIC) had even given a go ahead to the proposal and it received the assent during the meeting.

Deputy commissioner (land and estate management) Rajendra Muthe said, “The tender for ICC towers lease was issue thrice and it has finalized to give the said PMC property to a private company for an annual rental of ₹5.55 crores as the general body has approved the same.”