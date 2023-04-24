PMC to construct pillars for proposed metro on Sinhagad Road alongside flyover work

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) seems to have learned its lesson from the debacle involving the Karve Road and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) flyovers. To avoid unnecessary demolition and duplication of work, the civic body has decided to simultaneously coordinate with the Maharashtra Metro Railway Corporation (Maha Metro) for the proposed Hadapsar to Khadakwasla metro line along Sinhagad Road even as it constructs the Rajaram Bridge to Fun Time Multiplex flyover in order to ease traffic chaos on the same road. The PMC has completed more than 35% of the work on the Rajaram Bridge to Fun Time Multiplex flyover (HT FILE PHOTO)

The PMC has completed more than 35% of the work on the Rajaram Bridge to Fun Time Multiplex flyover with the pillars from Brahma Pure Veg hotel to Goel Ganga already installed and work to place girders on these pillars currently underway. Whereas the work of erecting pillars from Santosh Hall to Rajaram Bridge is going on with the PMC having set 2025 as the deadline to complete the flyover.

Meanwhile, the Maha-Metro has proposed the Hadapsar to Khadakwasla metro line on the same road (Sinhagad Road), the detailed project report (DPR) of which has already been submitted to the PMC. Although the PMC has not yet received approval from the state and central government, it plans to install pillars for the proposed metro line in order to avoid further delay. Accordingly, the civic administration only this week decided to construct 31 pillars for the Hadapsar to Khadakwasla metro line.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “We have discussed the construction of pillars for the Hadapsar to Khadakwasla metro line with the Maha Metro officials, and they have given their consent for the same. We will spend the money right now which will be adjusted against the PMC’s share in the Hadapsar to Khadakwasla metro line project.”

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha Metro, said, “The PMC will carry out the work under the supervision of the Maha Metro. We will approve the design and structure of the metro pillars. It will help smoothen the work and the people will not face problems when the actual metro work begins.”

Shrinivas Bonala, chief superintendent engineer of the project and traffic planner, said, “The Maha Metro has proposed 106 pillars along the 2.6 kilometres stretch of Sinhagad Road for the Hadapsar to Khadakwasla metro line. The metro station pillars will be on the side of the road while the metro route pillars will be in the middle of the road. The PMC will construct 31 pillars; this will save time and avoid duplication of work. The work will be carried out under the supervision of the Maha Metro, and the design of the metro line will also be prepared by the Maha Metro.”

As per the DPR of the Hadapsar to Khadakwasla metro line, the estimated project cost is Rs8,565 crores. There will be 22 stations on this metro line. Earlier, this metro line was to be jointly operated by the Maha Metro and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). However, in the Pune Unified Urban Transport Authority (PUMTA) meeting, it was recommended that the metro line be separately operated after which, the Maha Metro prepared the DPR. The metro line route will be Khadakwasla to Sinhagad Road to Swargate to Shankarsheth Road to Ram Manohar Lohia Udyan to Mundhwa Chowk to Kharadi. The entire route will be elevated and will proceed along the main Sinhagad Road from opposite Sarasbaug to opposite Ganesh Kala Krida Manch via Jedhe Chowk and Shankarsheth Road.