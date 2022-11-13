PMC makes biometric attendance mandatory for staff

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news
Published on Nov 13, 2022 12:07 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has made it mandatory for staff to mark their attendance through the biometric system.

The rule of marking biometric attendance twice a day was relaxed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As there are no elected members in the municipal corporation and the administrator is running the civic body, officials said that many employees are taking its benefit and not remaining present at the office.

Citizens and activist groups raised the issue that officers and staff are not found at their chairs during office hours. Hence, the municipal commissioner issued a circular making biometric attendance mandatory.

The civic administration said that employees who fail to mark their attendance through the biometric system will lose salaries.

