PMC makes ward offices directly responsible for tree- plantation, maintenance

In a bid to decentralise its green cover initiative, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to make all 15 ward offices directly responsible for tree- plantation, maintenance and conservation across the city. Towards this, each ward office will receive ₹10 lakh, taking the total allocation to ₹1.5 crore, to carry out tree- plantation and maintenance works, officials said.

The PMC has earmarked ₹3 crore from its budget for joint forestry initiatives under which, various afforestation and urban greening projects will be implemented. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The decision was taken during the PMC standing committee meeting held on Thursday to ensure better planning and accountability with respect to tree- plantation and conservation activities.

Standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said that each ward office will constitute a dedicated, 11-member team, headed by the ward officer, to oversee plantation drives, tree maintenance, pruning of hazardous trees, redressal of citizens’ complaints, and routine upkeep.

“Tree plantation should not end with planting saplings. Their maintenance and survival are equally important. The ward-level teams will ensure regular monitoring and timely action,” Bhimale said.

The move comes on the back of the forest department setting a target of planting 30 lakh saplings in the Pune forest region under Van Mahotsav 2026. As part of this, the PMC has been asked to prepare a separate, city-wide plantation plan with greater emphasis on the survival of saplings and long-term maintenance.

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{{^usCountry}} Bhimale said that the civic body will also strengthen joint forest management by holding a coordination meeting with the forest department in the coming days. The PMC has earmarked ₹3 crore from its budget for joint forestry initiatives under which, various afforestation and urban greening projects will be implemented. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhimale said that the civic body will also strengthen joint forest management by holding a coordination meeting with the forest department in the coming days. The PMC has earmarked ₹3 crore from its budget for joint forestry initiatives under which, various afforestation and urban greening projects will be implemented. {{/usCountry}}

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Civic admin to repair roads dug up for CCTV project

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee has directed the civic administration to immediately repair and resurface roads dug up for the city’s CCTV project, after it found that only 40% of the restoration work has been completed.

Standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said that nearly 28 km of roads were excavated to install 2,250 CCTV cameras under an ₹18-crore city surveillance project. However, incomplete resurfacing has left several stretches damaged; causing waterlogging, potholes and traffic congestion; and increasing the risk of accidents during the monsoon.

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The committee has sought a detailed report on the status of road restoration, reasons for the delay, and the timeline for completing the remaining work. It has also asked the administration to clarify whether penalty clauses have been invoked against the contractors responsible for the delay.

The civic body has been directed to immediately fill potholes; and install barricades, reflectors, warning signs and adequate lighting at hazardous locations. PMC officials have also been asked to ensure that complaints related to damaged roads are addressed within 24 hours.