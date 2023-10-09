PMC miffed with Maha Metro over delay in response regarding road-related projects

PUNE: According to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), while it has sought the response of the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited or Maha Metro on road-related projects such as flyovers and grade separators to improve planning and coordination between the two agencies, delay on the part of Maha Metro officials has left the civic body irritated and frustrated. Currently, the PMC is seeking the Maha Metro’s opinion on the Sinhagad Road flyover. (HT PHOTO)

Currently, metro work is underway on metro line 1 (purple line) and metro line 2 (aqua line) after which the Maha Metro plans to extend metro line 1 from Swargate to Katraj and Swargate to Pul Gate. To avoid duplication of work, the Maha Metro had written to the PMC, asking the latter to coordinate with it on any kind of road-related work on the proposed metro routes. But while the PMC has sought the Maha Metro’s response on road-related projects like flyovers and grade separators, the Maha Metro is dragging its feet on the same according to the PMC.

Vikas Dhakane, additional municipal commissioner, said, “Normally, we discuss the development work which is supposed to be carried out on the metro routes. The PMC and Maha Metro work together on the project and share information. Both are government agencies and it is better to work closely without any misunderstanding. If there is some problem at the lower level, we will sort it out.”

Ajay Wayse, executive engineer of project work, said, “We have to take the opinion of the Maha Metro whenever we propose to carry out road-related development works such as flyovers, grade separators etc. We cannot start the work without taking the opinion of or consulting with the Maha Metro. However, we have experienced that Maha Metro officials are reluctant to share their opinion on our projects. In case of the Sinhagad Road flyover, we are pursuing the Maha Metro to provide drawings of the metro route or give suggestions to the PMC near Fun Time Theatre. We have been sending letters since the last six months to get the Maha Metro’s views but nothing has happened yet.”

“Our only concern is that the metro should not be hampered in future due to the PMC’s work. Funds should not be wasted by demolishing the work carried out by the PMC. The PMC too has to complete its work within the given deadline. If the Maha Metro takes so much time to give its opinion, the PMC’s work is hampered,” Wayse said.

Whereas Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha Metro, said, “We have told the PMC and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to consult us and share drawings of development works on proposed metro routes. This collaboration aims to facilitate a seamless working relationship between the two agencies, and Maha Metro is actively responding to both the PMC and PCMC.”

Currently, the PMC is seeking the Maha Metro’s opinion on the Sinhagad Road flyover. Additionally, the PMC has asked the Maha Metro for its opinion on three flyovers proposed on Ahmednagar Road, Vishrantwadi and Sangamwadi Road near Sadal Baba Dargah.

