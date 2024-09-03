PMC & MSEDCL blame each other for irregular water supply due to power disruptions

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) are busy pointing fingers at each other for irregular water supply caused by power disruptions. The PMC is blaming the MSEDCL for power outages at express feeders in its water treatment plants whereas the MSEDCL is claiming that the issue is due to lack of maintenance of those express feeders on the PMC’s part. The MSEDCL has installed generators at these water centres however these fail frequently. (HT PHOTO)

As per PMC water supply department officials, water supply disruptions are due to continuous power interruptions at the water centres. For instance, power failures at the Parvati water centre affect water supply in areas such as Peth, Sahakar Nagar, Bibwewadi, Parvati, Taware Colony, Walkeshwar Nagar, Gangadham, Kondhwa, Shivajinagar, Deccan, and Katraj. Power failures at the Lashkar water centre affect water supply in areas such as Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Kharadi, Kondhwa, Wanwadi and Pune railway station. Similarly, power failures at the SNDT and Chaturshringi water centres impact water supply in areas such as Kothrud, Karvenagar, Aundh and Pashan. The MSEDCL has installed generators at these water centres however these fail frequently. Problems such as cable breaks, generator failures, and power interruptions at the water centres are causing water supply issues in many areas.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer, MSEDCL, said, “The allegation that MSEDCL is disrupting water supply is false. The PMC water schemes were stable, even during heavy rain. Power issues at the Parvati water purification centre were due to faults in the PMC electrical system not MSEDCL. The MSEDCL has ensured smooth power supply despite these challenges, and PMC’s claims are baseless.”

According to the MSEDCL, it has taken special precautions to ensure smooth power supply to water supply schemes, despite heavy rain and flooding in the city over the last two months. Daily contact is maintained with district officials via email or WhatsApp. However, improper maintenance and repairs by the PMC have affected the MSEDCL’s power lines and systems. The MSEDCL has clarified that the PMC’s allegations of power supply interruptions at water centres are baseless and not supported by facts.

Whereas Ramdas Taru, superintendent engineer of PMC water supply, said, “The MSEDCL is responsible for maintaining the express feeder connections of the water treatment plants (WTPs) after five years. All express feeders have been handed over to the MSEDCL. These feeder connections are meant to be dedicated to the WTPs but the MSEDCL has also provided connections to other consumers. This is causing tripping and power outages which disrupt the water supply.”