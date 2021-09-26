Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

PMC opens swimming pools for all vaccinated with both Covid doses

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 07:09 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued an order allowing all swimmers who have taken both Covid-19 vaccine doses to be allowed to use swimming pools in the city.

The PMC order states that swimming pools within societies, clubs, and at sports complexes can allow entry to citizens who have taken both doses of the vaccine.

The order is also applicable for the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) and the Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB).

“As order came yesterday (Saturday), we have opened the swimming pool for people today (Sunday). An earlier order allowing athletes to use the pools came on September 17, so our pools are ready. The decision will benefit senior citizens who have advised water therapy to recover from health issues,” said Amit Golwalkar, secretary, Tilak Tank.

“In the last two years many swimmers have been facing health issues as they were not able to swim, which was part of their daily routine,” added Golwalkar.

Narendra Achrekar, coach at the Harmony Aquatic Club, said, “The winter season is the off-season for swimmers. So only regulars will be back in the pools. The decision will be beneficial for trainers as they will be able to work again.”

Vandana Joshi, who had been advised to walk in the water for her knee problems said, “My other medicines had increased since I was not able to access a swimming pool. I will be starting regular therapy again from Monday.”

