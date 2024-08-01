PMC panel to identify causes of flooding, suggest preventive measures

Pune: After heavy rains on July 24 and July 25 caused flooding on Sinhagad Road area and other parts of the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has constituted a four-member committee to study the causes of the adversity and prepare a report that will include an emergency plan. The committee, formed on Friday, has begun visiting flood-affected parts of the city as part of the task. PMC has constituted four-member committee to study the causes of the recent flooding in the city and prepare a report that will include an emergency plan. (PTI FILE)

The committee includes Sunanda Jagtap, superintendent engineer, PMC water resources department; Sahebrao Dandge, superintending engineer, PMC road department; Dinkar Gonjari, superintending engineer, PMC drainage department; and PMC executive engineer Bipin Shinde, officials said.

Additional commissioner Prithviraj BP said the committee will inspect all flood-prone areas and submit the report with recommendations within seven days.

More than 100 houses on Sinhagad Road were flooded due to heavy rains and water discharge from Khadakwasla Dam. Rainwater entered homes in Deccan, Warje and Shivane.

Dandge said, “Our report will include preventive steps to avoid such a situation in future.”

The flooding was caused mainly after discharge of 35,000 cusecs water from the Khadakwasla Dam after its catchment areas experienced heavy rains on July 25. Locals alleged that the dam water was released early morning without warning, affecting more than 200 houses and about 1,200 people in Ektanagar, Vitthalwadi, Nimbajnagar, Warje, and parts of Shivane.

Pune Member of Parliament (MP) and civil aviation minister Murlidhar Mohol had alleged that around 55,000 cusecs of water was released even the water resources department stated the figure was 35,000 cusecs.

Preliminary inspection by civic staff found that the Mutha River swelled due to ongoing construction of the Sinhagad Road-Karvenagar Bridge and dumping of debris.

Although the flood situation in the city has improved since July 25, there were still complaints of flooding at 290 places due to heavy rain and uncontrolled release of dam water into Mutha River. The civic body’s disaster management unit has recorded 522 residents affected by flooding.

PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale had suspended Sandeep Khalate, assistant municipal commissioner, Sinhagad Road Ward and transferred Sanjay Shinde, deputy municipal commissioner, PMC Circle-3 for mishandling the flood situation.