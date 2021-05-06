PMC plans bigger chimneys to address overloaded crematoria

Pune: The electric crematoriums in Pune are in need of urgent maintenance by the civic authorities due to non-stop operation as many bodies arrive for last rites.

The chimneys at crematoriums are getting blocked due to smoke particulate getting stuck in the duct either leading to furnace failure or spread of smoke inside crematoriums, according to Pune Municipal Corporation officials.

The civic body plans to install bigger chimneys to replace the existing ones to mitigate the crisis as part of its environment-friendly mission of smoke reduction.

Pune mayor Muralidhar Mohol has taken up the issue with PMC administration after environmentalist Vishwambhar Choudhury made an appeal to enhance the breathing capacities of chimneys by carrying out necessary scrubbing of pipes and recommended installation of bigger and new chimneys as the existing ones are one decade old. Dr Choudhury had shared a Facebook post about the smoke emanating from crematorium chimney affecting the environment.

Shrinivas Kandul, PMC electric department head and incharge of crematoriums said, “The 13 electric crematoriums in the city are facing overload since the past one year and their maintenance is long due causing regular breakdowns. It is also letting out toxic smoke into the atmosphere, causing inconvenience to nearby residents. We are taking steps to address these issues.”

The official said regular cleaning of chimney pipes is done to check smoke released in the air.

Mohol said that the civic body will work on the recommendations made by Dr Choudhury.