Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to build a grand entrance plaza at the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj, with work expected to begin soon. PMC plans grand entrance plaza for Katraj Zoo

Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has announced the project and made a budgetary provision for it.

Garden department head Ashok Ghorpade said the civic body has appointed a consultant to prepare the plan.

“The consultant has previously worked on the Singapore Zoo and is currently preparing the detailed design for the Katraj zoo,” he said.

Ghorpade said the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park is one of Pune’s biggest tourist attractions and draws large numbers of visitors throughout the year, but the existing entrance facilities are inadequate.

“There are long queues at the ticket window and many visitors have to stand in the sun at the entrance gate,” he said.

To address this, PMC plans to build a new entrance lobby equipped with modern amenities such as online ticketing counters, lockers, toilets, drinking water facilities and a feeding room for mothers.

Officials said the civic body is studying facilities at prominent zoos worldwide to design an entrance that is both attractive and convenient for visitors.

“As the statue of Rajiv Gandhi is located at the entrance gate, it will be retained at its present location while the width of the entrance lobby will be expanded on both sides,” Ghorpade said.

Spread over about 130 acres, the zoo is being developed as a facility of international standards. Civic officials said the new entrance plaza is expected to enhance the visitor experience and attract more tourists in the coming years.