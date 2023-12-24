PMC, PMRDA to chalk out plan on Ganeshkhind Road widening

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) officials visited Ganeshkhind Road on Saturday and decided to chalk out a plan amid the ongoing metro work. The widening of the said road is causing a hurdle for the Pune Metro Line 3 project. The civic body has insisted on building three stations- RBI station, Agriculture College and Shivajinagar stations entry and exit points after the widening of the stretch from the present 36 metres to 45 metres as per the city’s development plan (DP). (HT FILE)

The civic body has insisted on building three stations- RBI station, Agriculture College and Shivajinagar stations entry and exit points after the widening of the stretch from the present 36 metres to 45 metres as per the city’s development plan (DP). PMRDA has expressed unhappiness as the road widening may delay the metro work.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Vikas Dhakane, additional municipal commissioner, PMC, said, “The officials jointly visited the site on Saturday and the technical team of PMRDA will draw a plan.”

Rinaj Pathan, chief engineer of PMRDA, said, “We have to chalk out a plan for RBI station, Agriculture College and Shivajinagar stations. During the visit, we checked the possibility of optimisation of the plan. Again a site visit will be conducted and we will draw a plan so that the work is not affected.”

Dinkar Gojare, executive engineer of PMC road department, said, “PMRDA needs eight-meter space for entry and exit points. We will provide two meter space of footpath for landing entry and exit points of metro stations as per 45 road widening. We are also assisting PMRDA with land acquisition.”

PMRDA-Pune Metro line-3 ( Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar) is being executed by Tata Group’s Trill Urban Transport Private Limited (TUTPL) and Siemens Project joint venture.

According to PMC officials, they’ve already widened Ganeshkhind road in two parts—from Pune University to RBI building compound and RBI compound to Sancheti Chowk. However, they’re focusing on prioritizing the widening of the road from Pune University to the RBI building for the PMRDA metro line-3 double-decker flyover. About 80% of the work in the first stretch up to the RBI building compound is completed, and there are no issues with metro stations in this section.

Pune Metro line-3 is planning stations at RBI and Shivajinagar near Shimla office Chowk. However, the road width in this section is currently 36 meters. Pune Line-3 has begun work on metro stations, but the DP of Pune city proposes a road width of 45 meters. To align with the DP, PMC has informed PMRDA that instead of constructing metro stations as per the existing 36-meter width mentioned in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Pune Metro line-3, they recommend building on the proposed 45 meters after widening the current road.